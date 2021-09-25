Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 9,900 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $55,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 17,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $3.77 on Friday, reaching $339.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,617. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $345.52. The company has a market cap of $215.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.29.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

