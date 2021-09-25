FLIP 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One FLIP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FLIP has a market capitalization of $559,172.74 and $3.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00056648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00127116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011851 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00043232 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

