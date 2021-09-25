Flixxo (FLIXX) Price Tops $0.0484

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Flixxo has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flixxo has a total market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $678.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flixxo coin can now be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00057121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00129614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011989 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00043255 BTC.

Flixxo Coin Profile

Flixxo (FLIXX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flixxo’s official website is www.flixxo.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Flixxo Coin Trading

