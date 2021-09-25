FLO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $60,018.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. One FLO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

