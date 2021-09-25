FLO Market Capitalization Tops $6.36 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can now be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

