Flow (FLOW) Achieves Market Cap of $1.07 Billion

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Flow coin can now be purchased for $16.55 or 0.00038745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $107.16 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flow has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00070402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00105874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00141486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,697.30 or 0.99943947 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.94 or 0.06708462 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.48 or 0.00761880 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 64,444,582 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.