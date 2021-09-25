FlypMe Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,426.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $742,463.08 and approximately $1,426.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded 29% lower against the dollar. One FlypMe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0421 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00053343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00121192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00012012 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00043277 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

