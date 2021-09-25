Folgory Coin Achieves Market Cap of $4.45 Million (FLG)

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Folgory Coin has a market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $37,363.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Folgory Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00053298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00122196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00043154 BTC.

Folgory Coin Profile

FLG is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1 . The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

