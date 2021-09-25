Folgory Coin (FLG) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Folgory Coin coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Folgory Coin has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Folgory Coin has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and $34,154.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Folgory Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00056441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00125411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00042656 BTC.

Folgory Coin Coin Profile

FLG is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1 . The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Folgory Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folgory Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Folgory Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Folgory Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folgory Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.