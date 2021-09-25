Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $101.05

Shares of Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.05 ($1.32) and traded as low as GBX 100.40 ($1.31). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 100.80 ($1.32), with a volume of 246,317 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 101.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 99.75. The firm has a market cap of £614.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 152.26 and a quick ratio of 152.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. Foresight Solar Fund’s payout ratio is 0.78%.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

