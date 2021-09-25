Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Forterra plc (LON:FORT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 315.57 ($4.12).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Forterra from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Forterra stock opened at GBX 283 ($3.70) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £647.07 million and a P/E ratio of 17.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 299.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 288.89. Forterra has a twelve month low of GBX 157.37 ($2.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 330 ($4.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Forterra’s previous dividend of $2.80. Forterra’s payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

