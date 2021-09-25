Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.44

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and traded as low as $11.02. Fortescue Metals Group shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 3,560 shares changing hands.

FSUMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

