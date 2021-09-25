Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Stock Position Trimmed by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 340,777 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Fortis worth $18,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Fortis by 30,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Fortis stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.89. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.4059 dividend. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.80%.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

