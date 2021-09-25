Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock Position Lowered by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 97.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,760 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9,040.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 443,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,305,000 after acquiring an additional 438,291 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth $22,480,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 798,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,410,000 after acquiring an additional 68,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,763,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,711 shares of company stock worth $266,875 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $148.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.98. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $71.91 and a 52-week high of $172.25.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.