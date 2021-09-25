FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.14

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and traded as high as $34.61. FS Bancorp shares last traded at $34.21, with a volume of 11,054 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on FSBW. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on FS Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $281.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.30.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $29.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $104,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $35,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,708 shares of company stock valued at $367,439 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 104,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

