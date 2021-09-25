Function X (FX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.80 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market cap of $66.74 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,456.28 or 0.99985625 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00091738 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005110 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00053335 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006913 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002377 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005517 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.06 or 0.00572401 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.