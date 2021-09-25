Fusion (FSN) Hits One Day Volume of $3.87 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Fusion has a market capitalization of $40.02 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fusion has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion Coin Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,712,350 coins. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

