G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to announce $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the highest is $1.86. G-III Apparel Group posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.31. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

