GameCredits (GAME) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $72,530.00

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $18.68 million and $72,530.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.09 or 0.00354604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006816 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000752 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000125 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,017,983 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.