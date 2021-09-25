Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11,645.41

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of £116.45 ($152.15) and traded as low as £107.70 ($140.71). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at £108.60 ($141.89), with a volume of 57,063 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is £116.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is £111.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.63%.

In other news, insider Kevin Rountree bought 1,370 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £117.40 ($153.38) per share, for a total transaction of £160,838 ($210,135.88).

About Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

