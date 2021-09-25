Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Gaming and Leisure Properties also posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

GLPI opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.34. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $258,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $10,360,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $42,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 24.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,193,000 after acquiring an additional 177,066 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

