Gas (GAS) Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last Week

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Gas coin can now be bought for about $8.39 or 0.00019825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $85.01 million and $28.59 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gas has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00068503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00103358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00134262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,439.69 or 1.00244638 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,847.77 or 0.06726566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $322.93 or 0.00762771 BTC.

About Gas

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

