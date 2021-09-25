GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. GasLog Partners posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 190.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $70.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.28 million.

GLOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

GLOP stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $209.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,704 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 277,391 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 438,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 635,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 452,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

