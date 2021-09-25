Genesis Vision Trading Down 24.5% Over Last 7 Days (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.82 or 0.00006697 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $12.47 million and $89,613.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00056333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00125339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011718 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00042580 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

GVT is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

