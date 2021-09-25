Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

GNTX opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

