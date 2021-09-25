Genus plc (LON:GNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Genus plc (LON:GNS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,518.57 ($72.10).

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNS. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,630 ($73.56) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Genus stock opened at GBX 5,575 ($72.84) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The company has a market cap of £3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 77.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,723.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,287.01. Genus has a 52 week low of GBX 3,806 ($49.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,310 ($82.44).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.28) per share. This is a positive change from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Genus’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

In related news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Genus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,615 ($73.36), for a total transaction of £1,123,000 ($1,467,206.69).

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

