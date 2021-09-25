GeoDB Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. In the last week, GeoDB has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. GeoDB has a market cap of $3.16 million and $65,030.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoDB coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00056683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00124526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00042434 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GEO is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,035,915 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoDB Coin Trading

