Ghost Hits 1-Day Volume of $162,069.00 (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001131 BTC on major exchanges. Ghost has a market capitalization of $8.19 million and approximately $162,069.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ghost has traded down 24.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00056683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00124526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00042434 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

