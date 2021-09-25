GHOSTPRISM Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001098 BTC on major exchanges. GHOSTPRISM has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $19.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00056884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00130597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00011960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00043240 BTC.

About GHOSTPRISM

GHOSTPRISM is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 5,068,990 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here . GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

