GINcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 1,111.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 25th. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $322,956.63 and $31.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GINcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0402 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GINcoin has traded up 934.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Firo (FIRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00013232 BTC.

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00022182 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded 56.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Becaz (BCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BabyCZ (BCZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin (GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

GINcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

