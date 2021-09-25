Gitcoin (GTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14.54 Million

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. One Gitcoin coin can currently be bought for $6.88 or 0.00016075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gitcoin has a market cap of $97.62 million and approximately $14.54 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00057224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00128842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011970 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00043381 BTC.

Gitcoin Coin Profile

Gitcoin is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

