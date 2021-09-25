Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.20. Gladstone Investment posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $465.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $15.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 92,362 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 6.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 15,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 21,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 141,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

