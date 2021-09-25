Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Shares Acquired by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 86,912 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 2.50% of Glatfelter worth $15,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Glatfelter during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Glatfelter by 346.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Glatfelter by 8.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE GLT remained flat at $$14.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,409. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.35. Glatfelter Co. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.07 million, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $244.91 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

