Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Globus Medical reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

GMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

NYSE GMED opened at $81.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.90.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $65,260.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,333 shares of company stock worth $8,103,515. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 34,881 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 63.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Globus Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,839 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

