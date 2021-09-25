GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) to report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.26). GlycoMimetics posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the first quarter worth $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 113.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $2.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.11.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

