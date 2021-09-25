GMB 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $29.00 (GMB)

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. GMB has a market cap of $183,826.65 and $29.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMB coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GMB has traded 58.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00054627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00123682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012164 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00044270 BTC.

GMB Coin Profile

GMB (GMB) is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 coins. GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official website for GMB is gmbplatform.io . The official message board for GMB is medium.com/gmbofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

