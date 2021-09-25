GoByte (GBX) Market Cap Tops $351,187.86

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, GoByte has traded down 31.9% against the dollar. One GoByte coin can now be bought for $0.0367 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. GoByte has a total market cap of $351,187.86 and approximately $3,588.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000047 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000069 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000799 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars.

