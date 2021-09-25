Golden Goose (GOLD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $220,318.00

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $828,971.05 and $220,318.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

