Goldplat (LON:GDP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.25

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.70 ($0.09). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 6.85 ($0.09), with a volume of 285,031 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.25. The stock has a market cap of £11.79 million and a PE ratio of -4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56.

About Goldplat (LON:GDP)

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and production of gold and other precious metals in South Africa and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

