Golem (GLM) Trading Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 25th. Golem has a total market capitalization of $446.02 million and $7.91 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Golem has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00053568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00121787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00043312 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

GLM is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official website is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

