Golff Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.15 Million (GOF)

Golff (CURRENCY:GOF) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Golff has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and $2.15 million worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golff coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001268 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Golff has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00057075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00125925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011751 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00042732 BTC.

Golff Profile

Golff is a coin. It launched on September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,937,805 coins and its circulating supply is 5,283,216 coins. Golff’s official website is www.golff.finance . Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Golff is medium.com/@GolffProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

Buying and Selling Golff

