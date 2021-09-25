Goose Finance (EGG) Market Capitalization Reaches $657,495.44

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $657,495.44 and $97,472.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00053343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002627 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00121192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00012012 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00043277 BTC.

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

