Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 54,300 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,093,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 54,300 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ford Motor worth $31,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 185.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.78. 57,440,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,797,148. The company has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

