Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,766 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.37% of Sensata Technologies worth $33,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ST traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.03. The stock had a trading volume of 522,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,221. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ST. UBS Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

