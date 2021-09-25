Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $38.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 992,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of The Kroger worth $38,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Kroger by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Kroger by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in The Kroger by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,428 shares of company stock valued at $855,251 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,089,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,210,908. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 24.21%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KR. increased their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

