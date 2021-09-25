Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $39.11 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.12% of D.R. Horton worth $39,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.04. 2,049,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,094. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.21.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.61.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

