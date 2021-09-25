Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,518 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Exelon worth $31,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,354,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,139,000 after acquiring an additional 630,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Exelon by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Exelon by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Exelon by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,829 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,997,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,879,000 after purchasing an additional 505,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,877,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXC. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

