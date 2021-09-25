Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.11% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $36,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 58.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $93.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,059. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $66.72 and a one year high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.69.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.