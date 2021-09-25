Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 10,350 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Capital One Financial worth $35,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $166.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,695,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,787. The company has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.20. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

