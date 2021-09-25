Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 16,263 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 16,263 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $34,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after buying an additional 3,887,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,927,697,000 after buying an additional 1,296,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after buying an additional 5,155,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,447,991,000 after buying an additional 690,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,203,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,067,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,326 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,417,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,493,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $258.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.07.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Truist raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

